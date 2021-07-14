A Newmarket schoolboy has been hailed a hero by his class mates and his teachers after he walked to school for the first time in his life on Tuesday.

Bryson Taylor, who has cerebral palsy, is a popular pupil at All Saints’ Primary School, in Vicarage Road, and his friends turned out in force to greet him as he arrived at the school gates, accompanied by his proud mum, Ann, and his physiotherapist Lorna Wicken.

Born 12 weeks premature, Bryson, now nine, was very poorly and he wasn’t expected to live long. But, with the help of medical teams both in London and in Suffolk, the little boy, who is a big football fan, and an ardent Chelsea supporter, has defied all the odds and through it all has kept smiling.

Bryson Taylor

When he underwent major surgery in February, to help his condition, what he wanted more than anything else was to be able to walk to school just like his friends and this week that dream came true.

His mum explained that the surgery was to sever some of the nerves in Bryson’s spine to stop the spasticity in his legs and relieve the pain he was in.

And this week, thanks to a lot of hard work and physiotherapy, he managed to walk the half mile from his home to the school and in the process became something of a television star.

He told the film crew recording his special journey: “I am a bit tired but we will soon have it under control,” adding that he thought Chelsea would win the Champions’ League title again next season and that he wanted to play for the club one day.

When he arrived at the school’s gates the pupils and staff were outside to cheer him in.

“I am feeling great. They have all put in a lot of effort for me.”

Bryson is a pupil in Year 3 where his teachers are Natalie McManus and Anna O’Hare.

Bryson Taylor with classmates

Rachel Bacon, who is the school’s special needs co-ordinator, said: “It’s been a very emotional morning. We are all incredibly proud of Bryson and all he has achieved.”

