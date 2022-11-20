A man, who turned 100 last month, was one of the country’s first centenarians to receive Royal congratulations on his milestone from the new monarch.

Buckingham Palace had suspended sending the traditional cards after the Queen’s death.

They were not able to be delivered during the official mourning period between September 9 and the late monarch’s state funeral on September 19, as well as for some weeks afterwards while new cards were being designed and printed.

Johnny Tolton, who celebrated his 100th birthday last month, but has just received his telemessage from the King and Queen Consort. Picture: Mark Westley

And although Johnny Tolton's family had applied for the greeting for him to mark his birthday on October 2, they knew there would be a delay.

But when the card did arrive, for Johnny, who lives in Burrough Green, it was worth every minute of the wait as he was being congratulated by the fifth monarch of his lifetime.

The card features a photograph of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, taken in the summer of 2018.

Johnny Tolton and Nimbus

Hailing from Kilmallock, in County Limerick, Johnny was one of nine children. He left school at 13 and his first job with a local undertaker paid him the princely sum of £5 a year.

But he always harboured a wish to work with horses and after a spell at Mount Coote Stud he came to Newmarket in 1947, when he was 25, to work for trainer George Colling at Hurworth House.

There, he looked after Nimbus, winner of the 1949 Derby and also broke in Wilwyn, who went on to win the first running of the Washington International in 1952.

In 1949 Johnny married and he and his wife, Violet, were together for just over 70 years until she died in October 2020.

Together they had four children, Gillian, Angela, John and David, but in 1969 tragedy struck when four-year-old David was killed when he was hit by a car in Dullingham.

Showing huge courage in their grief, Johnny and Violet agreed their son’s organs could be used for transplant and, in the first such operation ever performed at Newmarket Hospital, David’s liver was given to a woman in her 40s.

Johnny, who worked until he was 84, now has four grandchildren, two great granddaughters and two great great grandsons.

Celebrating his centenary with a party at The Boot pub, in Dullingham, with plenty of Irish music, Johnny was in good voice and sang three songs for his guests from his wheelchair.