When Elvis McMinn leaves her office for the last time tomorrow, she will do so with the thanks of countless residents ringing in her ears.

She has been a fixture at Newmarket Day Centre for more than 20 years and, during that time, she happily admits to have done every job there except hairdressing. More recently she steered it through the perilous waters of a global pandemic and, most memorable for her, she played host to the world’s best-known pensioner.

A trained nurse, Elvis was working at Homebase in Newmarket back in 1999 when an advertisement for a job as a carer at the centre, caught her eye.

Elvis McMinn, who is retiring as day centre manager after 23 years, with Len.

“I thought I should try that, and I did and I came here as senior carer,” said Elvis. “I did that role for a while and then when Mary Brooke, who was the care manager at the time, retired I was asked if I would fill that position. Then the centre administrator retired and I ended up more on the administration side and then it just continued until I was running the place.

“My first impression of the centre was I really could not believe that it did so much for the elderly and how grateful they were. I loved nothing better than someone getting on one of our minibuses, when we had them, and, as they were putting their seatbelt on, saying ‘I have had a great day today’. It made you feel like you had really achieved something.”

The centre had started its life as a lunch club with the aim of giving senior citizens the chance to get together over a meal. But its founding fathers, who included the late Hugh Day, a local solicitor, became aware of the concept of day centres, which had been set up elsewhere, and decided Newmarket should have one.

HRH The Queen visits Newmarket Day Centre.

“They tried, through the council, to get one, but they were unsuccessful and so decided to go on their own and that’s when the George Gibson Trust stepped in and they got this,” said Elvis.

When the day centre opened on April 21, 1981, on land, which in another life had been the paddocks of trainer Geoff Barling’s Primrose Cottage stables, leased to the trustees by the former Forest Heath District Council for a peppercorn rent, pensioners queued to get in to what promised to be a haven for senior citizens, offering comfort and companionship for the lonely and a host of facilities, including baths and showers, some then lacked in their own homes. But over the decades which followed the role of the centre was to change.

“The care we provide for people, although we still do it, is not as intense as it used to be,” said Elvis. “It could be that outside bodies, like care companies, have taken over.” And in more recent times it has been harder to attract clients.

“Some people’s idea of the centre has always been ‘I don’t know whether I want to go there, they just sit there and play bingo’ but it’s amazing how many people come in, see the place, and what a fantastic atmosphere it’s got, and think I never knew all this happened here. But it doesn’t matter how much stuff you put out there, there is still this stigma with the day centre. It remains our greatest dilemma and we have endless discussions about what we should do about it,”said Elvis.

“As we have slowly lost the older generation, whose members were the centre, it is very difficult to replace them because the next generation coming along have very different thought processes. The majority are much more active and although they may be retired they often find themselves taking on a new role, providing vital care for their grandchildren. And we notice that here because the number of people who just pop in for a meal always drops during the school holidays.”

She said the centre’s trustees had revisited the concept of changing the centre’s name, but were wary as that was tried some years ago with the ill-fated branding, The Time of Your Life, which was later ditched.

The recently added Orangery Café was seen as a way of opening the centre up to the wider community and Elvis said one school of thought was to re-name the centre The Orangery Hub.

“But the constitution stipulates that the main part of the centre is for over 50s whereas the extension housing the cafe is open to all, so there could be some confusion.”

Getting people through the centre’s doors is the biggest challenge those who follow Elvis will face. And Terry Wood, a trustee and the centre’s treasurer, has already sounded a warning – “If we don’t get the footfall we don’t get the cash,” he told the annual meeting on Wednesday. “Cash flow, which although being eased slightly by the opening of The Orangery, remains an eternal problem.”

And from Elvis the message is stark: “Use use it or lose it.”

She said: “At the minute we just make it. The figures from last year were fantastic but that was simply because of the support we got from the community, as well as the town council, and all the government grants. If it had not have been for that we would never have survived. Last year was a good one but this year is definitely not going to be as good. It is going to be a challenge “

When the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020 the centre found itself in the eye of the coronavirus storm and at the heart of the town’s effort to protect its most vulnerable residents.

Although forced to close it doors it continued to serve the community with freshly cooked meals delivered on a daily basis.

“We had an army of volunteers helping with this and over the year we delivered nearly 15,000 meals,” said Elvis. “I was so proud of my staff and the volunteers for all the effort they made to make this possible. It was a great team effort.”

According to Elvis the kitchen remains the hub of the centre and, even before the pandemic, was providing a meals-on-wheels service to the elderly in their own homes.

“When we first thought of doing food deliveries at home I went to visit Burwell Day Centre,” she said, “and the manager told me there is probably one thing you will notice after a short while you will get more people out than you will in and it’s true. That’s what happened and it’s worse since the pandemic.

“We do roughly in the region of about 300 plus a week meals going out, which is far less than we were doing, but that’s still 300 lunches going out the door and not being eaten here. It’s a bit of a Catch 22 – the success of one service diminishes the other. “

As for the future: “I would like to think the centre will continue and get better,” said Elvis.

“I think I have taken it as far as I can and I don’t think I have the energy left to take it any further. It needs to see a new way forward.”

But the challenges the centre will face in the future are no longer Elvis’s concern.

Instead, she can look back with pride on her achievements and the great memories she will always cherish of her time there.

Front and centre would be the Queen’s visit in May 2011 to mark the centre’s 30th anniversary.

“It’s a day I will never forget but it very nearly didn’t happen at all,” she revealed.

“That morning the sniffer dogs came in and they had to go through everything, every file had to be opened, every page checked. The funny side to the story was that when the dogs went upstairs to the staff room and the guy came down and said we might have to stop the visit, the dogs have got the smell of a bomb.

I could not believe it, ‘it can’t be a bomb’ I said. Anyway they discovered that behind the locker in the staff room the cleaner must have dropped a toilet block and the dog was going mental as it had the same kind of smell as explosive.

The visit went ahead and both Elvis and those invited to attend who numbered town turf legend Alfie Westwood, RAFA stalwart Fred Claydon, and retired trainer Gerry Blum, hailed it a day they would never forget.

“My abiding memory of the Queen was her amazing blue eyes which are still sparkling,” said Elvis.

“It was a very special day for everyone here.”

And two years later, her contribution to the centre was marked with an invitation for her, and her husband, Jack, to attend one of the Royal garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Jack retired three years ago and in June, after a well-earned holiday, the couple will be heading back to their roots, to a house currently being built at Annan around 10 miles from Elvis’s hometown, Dumfries.

And they won’t just be leaving Newmarket. Their daughter, Gillian, who works on reception at the centre, and son, David, who have grown up in the area and are staying put, together with grandchildren 16-year-old Flynn and nine-year-old Ruby.

“That’s the sad bit,” said Elvis “but our grandchildren are not going to be young forever their life will move on.

“Jack and I always said this was our time, we have done our bit and, after all, we are only four hours away.”