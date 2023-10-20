Newmarket-based William Buick, who will be crowned champion flat race jockey for the second successive year tomorrow has marked the occasion with the release of a moving film showing his four-year-old son Thomas, who has autism, and the little boy's take on his dad's achievements.

The film, produced by Great British Racing, has no sound, as Thomas does not usually speak.

It also features his proud dad, and his mum Jane with the little boy on his pony, at their Cheveley home, which he loves riding.

Newmarket-based flat race jockey champion, William Buick, releases a moving video of his four-year-old autistic son ahead of crowning ceremony tomorrow. Picture: Great British Racing

The couple, who also have one-year-old son, Oscar, frequently upload pictures of Thomas on their social media sites as well as messages about autism awareness and their commitment to the cause.

They have also participated in autism-related charity work by attending fundraising events and making donations to charities which help families with autistic children.

Speaking about the jockeys' title race and the highlights of his season, William, said: "Retaining the championship has been a real highlight, but it has been a very different season.

“No season is the same when you set the bar high the expectations are there. My ambition was to retain the championship and work hard for it which I have done.

"Last year I had a lot of good winners, including Classics, and this year has been slightly different but none the less this season has been a success," he said.

The 35 year old had an unassailable lead in the title race as he headed in to the final day of the championship with 135 winners well ahead of his nearest rival Oisin Murphy.