A Newmarket teenager, who claimed he was assaulted by a security guard, and his then partner, flew into a rage shouting obscenities at lawyers and his alleged attackers during a chaotic courtroom session.

A defence solicitor said his behaviour was some of the worst he had witnessed in a court and at one point the hearing had to be halted.

The 15 year old had been called as a witness at Ipswich Magistrates' Court yesterday when Ian Norden and Julie Anne Moore, both of Churchill Court, Newmarket were cleared of assaulting him in August last year.

The 46-year-old former security guard in The Guineas shopping centre, and his former partner who is 41, accepted they had grabbed the youth and restrained him but told the court they were acting in self-defence.

During the day-long hearing the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence from another room in the court via video link.He told magistrates' he was going through the block of flats on his way into the town centre from a playground near Queen Street when it "all started kicking off".

The incident happened in when the youth, who the court heard been convicted in relation to incidents involving the family in the past, came across the couple at Churchill Court as they returned from a shopping trip.

"She was telling me to hit her - saying 'you think you're big'," he told prosecutor Fred Sagoe. "I said I don't hit women. At first she started shouting at me, then she grabbed my hood and started pulling my head towards the floor and towards her. I stumbled and fell of my bike."

He claimed he was put in a headlock by Mr Norden and punched. He told the court he fought back and his friends, who were around the corner, also joined in and hit Mr Norden.

For Miss Moore solicitor Dino Barrachella asked why he was near the couple's home with his group of friends so close behind."You don't have to take that route. There was no need to be in Churchill Court. You biked away from your mates to go and find them. Maybe you had gone to threaten them? Maybe you had gone to assault them again?"

"Do you want me to write it on my forehead, man? I was going to town," the youth replied.

When it was put to him he wasblocking the way to their flat, the youth replied: "What don't you get? I was facing the other way and I was having abuse hurled at me. Suggest all you f***ing want. Suggest this, suggest that, f***ing hell.

"I suggest to you you didn't say 'I don't hit women', you said something on the contrary. I'm going to suggest you said 'don't think because you're a woman I won't assault you'," said Mr Barrachella.

Despite being warned by bench chairman, John Beamish, about his behaviourthe youth slammed his fists on the table, climbed on the tables and chairs in the witness room, threw furniture around and screamed obscenities at Miss Moore causing the proceedings to be halted.

Questioned by Peter Spray, for Mr Norden, the boy admitted he had threatened the couple in the past.

Under cross examination Miss Moore said she feared an attack, which is why she grabbed the back ofthe youth's hooded jacket.

Mr Norden denied he had put him in a headlock but told the court he got the teenager into a 'bear hug' and then fell to the floor.

"He told me what was going to happen weeks before that. He has told me he was coming to my house to attack my family,"said Mr Norden.

"Mr Norden reacted in the moment. He acted reasonably," Mr Spray told the court.

Mr Sagoe suggested the teenager's anger was 'understandable' because of the line of questioning.He said he was rude but his previous bad character did not mean he was making his story up.

He said the defendantshad "jumped the gun" and their actions were "not reasonable".

After deliberating for almost two hours, Miss Moore and Mr Norden were found not guilty.

