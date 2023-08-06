Two local groups have been granted funds via the Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

Newmarket Air Cadets has received a donation to support its expedition activities, imparting vital skills to the group’s young members.

In all, £1,620 has been granted to it.

A local print project employing disabled residents also received a donation

A cheque was presented to the Cadets by foundation trustee James Crowhurst, with all funds earmarked for equipment purchases.

Flight Lieutenant Peter Norton said: “We are delighted by the generous donation from the Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

“The Air Cadets provide a wide range of training, challenging and fun activities, as well as being an organisation for young people with military links, giving us all high standards to maintain, such as taking pride in our uniform and appearance as well as being good citizens and self-disciplined.

A cheque was presented to the Cadets by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation. Photo: Newmarket Air Cadets

“This grant will allow us to purchase camping and expedition equipment and kit to support our Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme programme and other camping events, providing cadets with additional skills, such as teamwork and leadership, to become more rounded and confident adults.”

Meanwhile, the Burwell Print Centre, a digital print and copy shop, has been granted £1,000.

Each day, this organisation's classes bring together up to ten residents with learning difficulties.

Their print shop is operated entirely by these staff members.

The project first opened its doors 35 years ago.

A spokesperson for the Newmarket Charitable Foundation said: "They [Burwell Print Centre] pride themselves on being a small, dependable and friendly organisation offering a personalised service. They also run as a social enterprise.

"Each day, up to ten people with learning disabilities are supported and trained to provide quality printing and print finishing services.

"Their 'printers' get involved in every aspect of Burwell Print Centre, such as working in reception, answering the phone, using the copiers and the booklet maker for magazines and newsletters, cutting business cards and printing other items, like mugs and t-shirts."

Noel Byrne, another of the foundation’s trustees, presented a cheque to the centre and its staff.

In light of the grant, the print centre’s chairman, John Smith, said: “We are delighted with such a generous donation from Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

“The sum will go towards supporting our 27 trainees with learning disabilities through the real workplace experience we provide each day in our business and retail shop.”