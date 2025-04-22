A long-running charity fears its future could be in jeopardy due to a wrangle over its new headquarters.

Newmarket Open Door says it has been unable to move into 85 High Street because the building is “in a state of disrepair” and “poses a risk to health and safety”.

The charity, whose patron is humanitarian Sir Terry Waite, and which provides support for homeless and vulnerable young people, as well those in poverty, signed a lease on the former Moons Toyland store in October 2023.

The former Moons Toyland shop off Newmarket High Street. Picture: Keith Heppell

It had hoped to move all of its operations, including its shop and foodbank to the site.

The charity has now refused to pay rent and sent back the keys, however, claiming the lease agreement is also void. It says continuing to pay could force it into liquidation.

The landlords have refuted the claims and say the charity is ‘bound by the agreements’ of the lease it entered into.

A spokesman said: “In good faith, we took possession of 85 High Street with the intention of expanding vital services.

However, due to the extremely poor and unsafe conditions, we have never been able to occupy or use the building in any way.

“Despite this, we have been burdened with the cost of a five-year lease that has provided no benefit. For the past 12 months, we have made repeated efforts to engage with the owners to reach an amicable settlement.

“Our requests were ignored in most cases, and in recent months, they have only responded through their litigation lawyers to reject any discussion. We have had no choice but to repudiate the lease.”

The charity claims the lease, which it says was signed by a previous chief executive, who has since left the organisation, is invalid.

It says a surveyor’s report was not provided at the time; which it says is a legal requirement under the Charities Act 2011.

Lawyers acting on behalf of property owners, Montebello Ltd, however, say there was no legal requirement by the landlord to provide a surveyor’s report and the charity should investigate any advice it was given at the time.

They added there had been ‘no substantive engagement’ with the charity to date over the dispute.

A spokesman for the lawyers said: "The tenants wanted to rent this building and secured it with benefit of legal advice.

“They are bound by the agreements they enter into.

“If they have not received proper advice they should take steps to pursue a professional negligence claim.

“The landlords will assist in that claim as far as they possibly can, if it is justified."