The Racing Centre, a Newmarket-based charity, has been using special funds made available by West Suffolk Council to support the wider community.

The council’s Community Chest initiative financially supports local good causes.

The Racing Centre is one of its beneficiaries, using the funds to support Newmarket residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

John Gilbert (left), from the Newmarket Centre, met with Cllr Donna Higgins. Credit: West Suffolk Council

Alongside a café and gym, the charity also offers a community pantry service, and provides free hot meals to people in poverty.

Around 49,000 people have accessed the centre's services in the past year.

Cllr Donna Higgins, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for families and communities, recently visited to observe the centre’s work up-close.

She met with John Gilbert, from the charity.

Mr Gilbert said: “The cost-of-living has impacted on most people but the most vulnerable have been disproportionately hit.

“Using the funding we have received including Community Chest, we’ve been able to work to help the wider community of Newmarket.

“Part of that has seen us develop a health and wellbeing programme to cater for people of different ethnic backgrounds in the area with fitness classes, wellbeing checks, helping people find out about and access other support services in the area and to integrate into the local community.

“And that is having a real impact.”

Haverhill-based charity REACH Community Projects – which also received Community Chest funding – provides debt and benefits assistance to users of the Racing Centre's services.

Henry Wilson, REACH’s chief executive, said: “The funding we receive from West Suffolk Council has helped us to support 183 people struggling in Newmarket this year so far.

“At a time when the cost of living is still having a huge effect, many people are unfortunately falling into financial crisis, so we're grateful for the opportunity to offer debt and budgeting support to even more people in and around Newmarket.”

Next month they will be joined by Newmarket Open Door’s foodbank service, which was supported by West Suffolk Council UK Shared Prosperity Funding earlier this year.

As part of the Community Chest’s current round of funding, £460,000 is being made available to voluntary groups, charities and other good causes.

Applications are now open, and more information is available on the council’s website.

The deadline for applications is 6pm on Friday, September 29. Successful grants will be awarded in February 2024 and paid in April.