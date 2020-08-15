Representatives of a charity, which helps people in crisis through animal friendship, joined forces with Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum to help launch its Good Companions exhibition.

Our Special Friends is currently facing its own crisis having recently become homeless.

It had accommodation at the Animal Health Trust, at Kentford, but lost that when the trust closed last month. The charity’s founder, Belinda Johnston, said it was hoping to find a new home so it could continue to grow is services across an area which stretches from Sudbury and Stowmarket, to Haverhill and Brandon.

The long-term goal is for the charity to provide services to people in need across the country.

By providing animal companionship, Our Special Friends helps people when they are faced with a crisis. People who, otherwise, would suffer from losing their ‘special friend’ when facing loneliness, illness, abandonment, domestic abuse, homelessness or just facing difficulties whilst convalescing after an illness.

“We were honoured to be invited to have a presence at the Good Companions exhibition,” said Belinda.

“For Our Special Friends, whose aims are to enhance wellbeing through the relationships that are built with animals, it is crucial for the charity to gain exposure.

“We are immensely grateful to The National Horse Racing Museum which has enabled us to do just that, and to emphasise the importance of our fund-raising efforts for the charity to survive and thrive; to support people in West Suffolk and the Newmarket area.”

The Good Companions exhibitioncontinues until November 1.

For further information and to book tickets visit horseracingmuseum.org/event/the-good-companions-exhibition/

For further information about Our Special Friends go to ourspecialfriends.org or call Belinda Johnston, on 01284 335351.

