A charity night organised by the parents of a two-year-old who was born with an incurable chromosome disorder has raised an amazing £20,000.

Sonnie McAleese, who lives with his parents Pat and Lucy in Barrow, between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition in which part of his chromosome no.7 was missing.

The couple were told Sonnie would never be able to eat or drink normally and his speech would be affected because chromosome no.7 deals with sentence building.

Pat and Lucy McAleese, parents of Sonnie

“The main thing he needs is weekly intensive physiotherapy to build up his strength, but the NHS could only offer us one appointment every four months,” said Lucy. They have found a private specialist physio for Sonnie but it involves a weekly visit to Stansted and costs £90 an hour.

“You find yourself in a whole new world where what you’ve taken for granted isn’t there because the NHS doesn’t provide the resources for what Sonnie will need for the rest of his life,” said Lucy, who has found a lifeline with the Ipswich-based Bumble Bees charity childcare group for youngsters with additional needs, which will receive a donation from the charity night’s profits.

“We go once a week and Sonnie is in a group of six children who have different conditions but similar needs,”said Lucy.

“It’s almost as much for me as it is for Sonnie. All the parents are in the same boat and if there’s something I don’t know, there’s always someone there who does.

The charity event to help meet Sonnie’s on-going needs was initially to be a modest affair in their local village hall.

“We’d only thought about a little party.” said Pat. “But then people wanted to book tables, and we were offered donations and raffle prizes, and it was getting to be a much bigger thing than we had imagined.”

When the owners of the Granary Barns, in Wood Ditton, offered them the venue free of charge and 150 tickets at £70 each were sold out within a month it all became a reality.

Top price in the auction was £2,500 paid for a framed saddlecloth presented to top-jockey Ryan Moore to mark his 70th Royal Ascot winner, two tickets for hospitality at Silverstone made £1,300, a Liverpool shirt signed by all the 2015-16 team raised £1,100 as did a private box and dinner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a number of other lots went for well over a hundred pounds.

“It was the best night with a great atmosphere and everyone had so much fun,” said Pat. “We want to thank everyone for their generosity.”