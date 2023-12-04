A chart-topping pop singer has been announced as the latest headliner to rock a Suffolk stage next year.

X-Factor victor James Arthur will headline Newmarket Nights at The Jockey Club on August 2, 2024 – marking 10 years since he last played at the racecourse.

Perhaps best known for his song ‘Say You Won't Let Go’, Mr Arthur has released four top-10 albums in the UK.

James Arthur will headline Newmarket Nights next year. Picture: Edward Cooke

His appearance in Newmarket will follow the release of his upcoming album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, which drops on January 26, 2024.

Mr Arthur said: “Playing live is one of my absolute favourite things to do, and it’s made even better when it’s outdoor shows in the summer evenings.

“I had an amazing time at Newmarket Nights 10 years ago and can’t wait to see you all on August 2.”

Tickets for the gig will be on sale from December 8, and can be purchased here.

A presale for Jockey Club customers will occur on December 6 at 9am.

Sophie Able, the general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “Having played a brilliant show at Newmarket Nights back in 2014, we’re excited to be welcoming James Arthur and his fantastic live show to the racecourse again next year.

“2024 is shaping up to be our best year yet and we can’t wait to reveal who else we have in store for next summer.”