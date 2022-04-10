Check out the new waffle business set to tickle the tastebuds of one Suffolk town

A new waffle business is ready to begin its rise, with plans to open its doors to the public later this month.

The Waffle Hut, which is situated in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, is being launched by entrepreneur and former chef Ben Cockhill, and will be his third thriving food business, alongside The Bakery, in Palace Street, Newmarket, and mobile catering service, Stellar Catering.

“Stellar Catering came first and started out as just myself in my kitchen at the start of lockdown because my job as a chef had suddenly disappeared and so I started baking, then offering a delivery service which did really well.

The Waffle Hut, Unit 1, Fred Archer Way, Newmarket.New business is opening in Newmarket..Owner Ben Cockhill. Picture by Mark Westley. (55847967)

“From there, I started Stellar Catering, and then moved in to The Bakery almost two years ago and we’re now doing bigger events and weddings, which then gets our name out there and helps us to grow.

“We also have a horse box which is completely adaptable to any type of catering. Whether you want a coffee truck, a waffle station or a gin bar, it’s a blank canvas we can turn in to whatever is needed.

“We hope to have The Waffle Hut open in the next two to three weeks, and again, versatility is a key part of that, because waffles are like flat breads and pizza, in that you can put anything on them.

“You can serve them with strawberries in cream, as a lobster benedict or anything in between.

“The ethos we have is fine fast food, that is accessible to all groups and versatile, whether it’s an after

school treat or or dinner party cuisine.”

Ben is aiming high with his businesses, and ultimately hopes The Waffle Hut can become a chain franchise.

His three enterprises already employ 25 people locally and provide a service both to the town of Newmarket, and to events over a broader area.

“I worked as a chef for most of my life and always wanted to be the best and keep improving,” said Ben.

“Lockdown was a difficult and uncertain time but hopefully, out of that, will come a business franchise I can look back on as a very positive turning point in my life.

To find out more about information about The Waffle Hut, visit www.wafflehutnkt.co.uk