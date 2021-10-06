Newmarket Chess Club has relaunched itself in a bid to return the thriving, flourishing club of previous years.

With some of its core members who had been part of the club since the 1960s having passed away over the years, Newmarket withdrew from league competition in 2014, but remained active until the start of the pandemic.

Now, the club is looking to bolster its ranks with new players in the hoping of rejoining local leagues in the Bury and Cambridgeshire area for the 2022/2023 season.

Club member Charles Richmond, said: "With the relaunch of the club from its current venue at the club on Exning Road the club hopes to be able to both provide a friendly atmosphere with plenty of capacity to whatever size the club grows.

"The club welcomes players of all levels and still plays on the best boards with quality wooden pieces, and has aspirations to enter a team into the league next season.

"Our past players include Alan Merry, who has become an International Master since, and local residents Alan Paris, Ivor Garwood, Peter Drake, Adullah Mufti and Dennis Miller. We have plenty of equipment and have everything in place to prosper again, we just need some new players to drop by."

The club, meets on Monday evenings at the club at 54 Exning Road at 7.30pm, and is accepting players of all abilities.

