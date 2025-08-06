A former teacher and choirmaster from Cheveley has been stripped of his MBE after he was locked up for 12 years for abusing children.

David Pickthall, 66, formerly of Cheveley Park, was jailed in November last year after he admitted dozens of sexual offences involving children which took place over more than 40 years between 1980 and 2021 in Brentwood, Essex, and Upminster in east London.

He had been made an MBE in the late Queen's 2015 Birthday Honours List for his services to education and charity.

Convicted child abuser David Pickthall, 66, formerly of Cheveley Park, has been stripped of his MBE. Picture: Essex Police

But the Cabinet Office has confirmed he has had his honour revoked due to the conviction.

Pickthall admitted 29 offences in total, including 16 counts of indecent assault, 10 counts of voyeurism and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

At his sentencing hearing the court heard Pickthall had a penchant for touching and spying on young adolescent boys and his desires were easily satisfied because of the positions he held.

Throughout his career Pickthall had worked in television and film, conducting music on Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me in 2004 and supervising the music for Julian Fellowes' A Most Mysterious Murder in 2005.