Police were left speechless after they stopped a vehicle and found two children sat on each others lap sharing a seatbelt.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit pulled over the vehicle in Newmarket yesterday.

Two children, aged eight and nine, were found sharing one seatbelt between them.

Vehicle stopped in #Newmarket. Driver didn't seem to care about the safety of her passengers / children. A 9 and an 8 year old sat on each others lap sharing 1 seatbelt with grandparents and newborn also in the car.



Left us speechless.

In a post on Twitter, officers said their grandparents and a newborn child were also in the car.

They added: "[The] Driver didn't seem to care about the safety of her passengers/ children."