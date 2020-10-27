Newmarket 's first soft play centre has opened at its leisure centre following a £1.8 million transformation of the facility.

The new soft play centre gives children the chance to climb, slide and crawl in safety, and is part of West Suffolk Council's transformation of the Exning Road centre.

As well as the new play area, the leisure centre has had its café, gym, studios and treatment rooms refurbished too.

At first the soft play will be available on weekends and at school holidays, for booked morning and afternoon sessions, allowing for deep cleaning in-between. The café will be open during soft play hours.

Cllr Jo Rayner, cabinet member for leisure, culture and community at the district council, said she was delighted the soft play area had opened.

"The upgrade was tailored for the community following consultation with customers and residents," she said.

"None of us foresaw that they would open in the current circumstances and our partners, Abbeycroft Leisure, are making sure everyone feels and stays safe.

"There is something on offer for everyone and I look forward to welcoming users back in the weeks to come."

Warren Smyth, the chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, said you can book sessions via their mobile app or on their website.

"We are here to guide customers through booking sessions and to look after them while they are at the leisure centre. Our website has a fly through, showing them what they can expect on their first visit, and what will be new about it."

The leisure centre re-opened in July after months of government enforced coronavirus shutdown. At first the refurbished gym opened, but in August the sports hall, synthetic pitch, lane swimming and swimming lessons started again.

Earlier this year West Suffolk Council agreed to loan £1 million to Abbeycroft Leisure after its income plummeted when Boris Johnson, the prime minister, put the country into lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to the district, the loan will be interest free until March 2022, with the loan period offered until September 2026.

The council said it hoped the support will help keep Abbeycroft going during the financial uncertainty while helping protect authority’s leisure assets.

