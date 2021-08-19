Newmarket’s marathon man Ben Blowes has provided the inspiration for a Newmarket stable manager who will take part in the London Marathon on October 3 as a member of the Racing Welfare team.

Chris Burns, 51, who works for Godolphin as a manager in trainer Saeed bin Suroor’s yard, took up running during lockdown and attended Ben’s training classes as well as accompanying him on one of the 31 marathons he ran during December.

“I think it was his fourteenth and he still finished well ahead of me,” said Chris, whose target for the big event in London is to finish in under four hours.

Chris Burns is in training for his challenge

“This is all about raising money for Racing Welfare which does a fantastic job of looking after everyone within the horseracing industry,” said Chris.

“Any sponsorship would be greatly appreciated and will help me dig deep in October when the going gets a bit tough.”

His giving page is at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/christopherburns6

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket