A crash that took place on the A14 in Suffolk yesterday closed the road for more than seven hours.

Police were called to junction 37 of the A14 for Exning, Newmarket, at around 10.40pm last night to reports that a vehicle had overturned.

The road was closed on both the east and westbound carriageways, and at the A142 junction, and diversions were put in place.

It remained blocked throughout the night and drivers were urged to use alternative routes to avoid heavy traffic.

The road fully reopened this morning at around 6am.

Police have thanked the public for their patience during the incident.