An investigation has begun after a a church in Newmarket was targeted in a burglary.

Catholic Church of Our Lady Immaculate and Saint Etheldreda in Exeter Road, was forced open some time between 8pm on Wednesday and 7.30am yesterday.

Following the break-in, several doors inside were forced open causing damage and rooms were untidily searched.

Catholic Church of Our Lady Immaculate and Saint Etheldreda on Exeter Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

Collection boxes for the church were then forced open but it is unclear if anything was stolen.

Police are appealing for information after the burglary and ask anyone who thinks they may know something to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/10087/22.