A Newmarket osteopath is cycling the length of the country in an attempt to raise £5,000 for the renovation of a church hall.

Bruce Smart, who owns Derby Cottage Clinic, in Fordham Road, will start the 971-mile journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats on Wednesday and will be raising money to help install heating, insulation and new flooring in the hall at St Agnes Church, in Newmarket.

“I run a fitness class at the church and having seen that it could do with a bit of renovating. I thought it would be worth raising some money for them,” said Bruce.

“I’ve never done a fund-raiser before, so it’s a bit of a new challenge in a way, but I have plenty of experience with cycling as I spent 23 years as a triathlete.

“I’ll be covering close to 100 miles each day and riding for 10 straight days with breaks for nutrition and stopping at hotels overnight.

“I estimate I’ll be riding for around seven hours each day but if I can reach the £5,000 milestone it will be more than worth the sore muscles and joints.”

Vicky Fairbairn, churchwarden, said: “We are so very grateful to Bruce for this act of generosity.

“It can be expensive to run a church with the upkeep and insurance and so we are dependant on acts of kindness.

“Bruce has been a great supporter of the church in booking the hall for group meetings, and we hope that renovations to the hall can make it an attractive location for members of the community to continue to come and use the hall or visit our church.

The Rev Cheryl Belding added: “We were very excited to hear about Bruce’s plan and we are so grateful for his efforts. Our church is stunning, but the hall is what you might call, a bit nostalgic.

“The windows need replacing and floors need renewing, and some insulation for the walls would be a real help and make us more eco-friendly.

“We’re hoping to eventually work on the garden area too so we can have a place where people can come and just sit, that is peaceful and quiet.

“The improvements would help us to reach more members of the community and provide a nice space for people to use and it’s very kind, inspiring and uplifting that Bruce wants to help make that a reality.”

To find out more or to make a donation, visit his fund-raiser page.