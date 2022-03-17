A cinema for Newmarket, a country park for residents, and a new all-weather training and racing facility, will be some of the ideas up for discussion at a community drop-in event being organised by the Jockey Club at the end of this month.

Amy Starkey, managing director for the Jockey Club’s East Region, said the organisation was adopting a new approach and wanted to talk to the people of Newmarket about how it might help shape the future of the town and its historic home.

“West Suffolk is considering a vision and a local plan for Newmarket for the next 20 years,” she said.

Newmarket. Picture Mark Westley

“Newmarket has always been our home and we want to play our part in helping Newmarket to thrive over that time. Therefore we’re exploring some initial ideas for the future that could bring benefits to local people and the town as a whole.

“We want to share those ideas and hear what people have to say at an early stage before deciding if they have merit in exploring further.

“It’s important to make clear that these are just ideas for future sustainability and there are no time lines, proposals or plans for any of this to come to fruition.

Amy Starkey, managing director for the Jockey Club’s East Region

“Everyone will have their chance to feed in, whether in person or online, and we’re looking forward to an open and constructive discussion with the town.”

The drop-in event, called Playing Our Part in Newmarket’s Future, is being held at the town’s memorial hall on Tuesday, March 29, from 9am to 5pm and on Wednesday, March 30, between 10am and 8pm.

It will also include an exhibition which will take visitors on a journey from the Jockey Club’s origins in 1750, to its involvement in the community and its contributions today, along with its ideas for how Newmarket can grow sustainably while balancing the needs of the local residents, visitors, businesses and their employees.

And the information from the event, along with an opportunity to submit feedback, will be available online via a project website www.letsplayourpart.co.uk which will be live from March 29 onwards.

Over the past few years, the Jockey Club, through its property arm Jockey Club Estates, has worked towards playing a more active role in the community, by supporting the town council and other local groups and charities.

The Subscription Rooms in Newmarket's High Street

Last year it revealed it had been in discussions with West Suffolk Council over an idea to convert the former racing museum in the High Street into a much needed new cinema for the town.