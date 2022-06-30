The results of a consultation carried out by Newmarket's The Jockey Club in April have been released, with 83 per cent of residents voicing their support for a cinema in the town.

More than 300 people visited the exhibition in the Memorial Hall, with a further 2,500 visiting the online version of the consultation, with all five of the key ideas put forward gaining at least a 48 per cent approval, with new homes at Pinewood ranking lowest, and the concept of a country park at Seven Springs scoring highest, with 86 per cent approving of the idea.

An all-weather training and racing facility received a 57 per cent vote of support from the town, with 75 per cent supporting an overall masterplan for potential improvements on the racecourse side of the town.

An artist's drawing of the internal foyer of the proposed cinema

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated,” said Amy Starkey, managing director of the Jockey Club’s east region. “We are grateful to everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far and look forward to continuing the conversation about how we can shape a vibrant future for the town together.

“As part of the feedback, there were a number of concerns raised in relation to potential traffic impact, accessibility to a country park, the need for additional amenities to accompany any residential development and maintaining biodiversity at Seven Springs.

“Since the consultation, we have been collating and following up the full range of feedback received as well as the ideas which were submitted as we consider our next steps.

“We are keen to keep the lines of communication created by the consultation open, even if the ideas that were shared do not end up progressing.”

The cinema idea would see the conversion of the former Subscription Rooms which housed the original National Horseracing Museum.