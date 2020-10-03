Plans to build Newmarket’s long-awaited cinema have been shelved as coronavirus continues to hammer the town.

The picture house is earmarked to be built on The Guineas Shopping Centre car park, in Fred Archer Way, by West Suffolk Council but the proposals for the scheme have been paused as the virus takes its toll on the hospitality sector.

But Cllr Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at the authority, told Suffolk News: “Our ambition to deliver a cinema that would support the regeneration of the High Street remains.”

Problems for the cinema build, which was described as a ‘fitting legacy’ for the former Forest Heath District Council , who started the project, began last year.

As part of West Suffolk’s business plan it was set to borrow cash from the Public Works Loans Board, but in October the Treasury hiked its rates from 0.8 to 1.8 per cent, which meant the council had to re-evaluate its business plan and find other funding sources.

Cllr Glossop added: “An increase in public borrowing rates affected the business modelling and we now have the additional challenges of the impact of Covid on the food and beverage and cinema market and construction costs.

The cinema was described as a 'fitting legacy' for the outgoing Forest Heath District Council. Pictured are its then members Ruth Bowman, James Waters, Lance Stanbury, Andy Drummond, and David Bowman.

“Clearly these bring additional uncertainty to the business case and so we continue track government announcements and potential funding opportunities and monitor the leisure market.”

Despite the district putting Newmarket’s project other local authorities are pushing ahead with their cinema projects. Earlier this week Babergh District Council held its first meeting of the Sudbury Vision Steering Group where it introduced a masterplan for the town centre which include a cinema complex.

Newmarket has been without a cinema for more than 40 years. An out-of-town cinema had been proposed for George Lambton Playing Fields, but in 2013 it was turned down.

