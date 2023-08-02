Home   Newmarket   News   Article

All the fun of the circus at free event at Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket

By Charlie Masters
Published: 10:39, 02 August 2023

A free circus-themed event drew families to the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket on August 1.

The entertainment was provided throughout the day by performers with Box Circus, with audience participation encouraged.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The star of the show was Albert, a gentle giant of an elephant, who was a huge hit with children and adults as he walked around the Guineas with his ringmaster mate, Brendan.

Picture: Mark Westley
“There was the chance to learn some circus skills at a workshop led by Sam the clown.

“Children enjoyed mastering spinning a plate, and some rudimentary diablo skills.

“There was even a craft workshop to make and decorate your own mini elephant to take home.”

