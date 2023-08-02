All the fun of the circus at free event at Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket
Published: 10:39, 02 August 2023
A free circus-themed event drew families to the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket on August 1.
The entertainment was provided throughout the day by performers with Box Circus, with audience participation encouraged.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The star of the show was Albert, a gentle giant of an elephant, who was a huge hit with children and adults as he walked around the Guineas with his ringmaster mate, Brendan.
“There was the chance to learn some circus skills at a workshop led by Sam the clown.
“Children enjoyed mastering spinning a plate, and some rudimentary diablo skills.
“There was even a craft workshop to make and decorate your own mini elephant to take home.”