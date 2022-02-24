Eighty-one years to the day Newmarket High Street was devastated by a wartime bombing raid, a memorial has been unveiled to the 20 civilians who lost their lives.

During an emotionally charged presentation at the town’s memorial hall, relatives of two of the victims paid tributes to the uncle and the aunt they never got to know.

Bill McLernon, from Cork, in Ireland, and his brother, Glenn, who lives in Hampshire, were at the commemoration to remember their uncle William ‘Billy’ Whelan who was just 17 when he was killed.

Memorial Hall Newmarket remembrance evening for those killed when Newmarket High Street was bombed in 1941. Picture by Mark Westley.

He was working as an assistant in Hepworths and, according to the shop manager, Mr Goult, had been standing with him, next to a stove in the shop, when the lone German Dornier dropped the first of its load of 10 bombs. Despite the force of the blast blowing Mr Goult through the floor into the cellar, he survived, and was taken to Newmarket hospital where he was later reunited with his relieved wife, and daughter Mary.

Clinging to the hope that, by some miracle, his son too had survived, Billy’s father, William, head lad to town trainer Frank Butters, who had played a pivotal part in Bahram’s Triple Crown triumph in 1935, refused to leave the bombed-out shop for three days until eventually Billy’s lifeless body was recovered from the wreckage.

“William Whelan would have been my uncle,” said Glenn, “we were brought up on stories of the war and what happened to him. He was just a 17-year-old boy with his life ahead of him. I often wondered how people could get emotional about someone they had never met and never knew, but now I know as the emotion is really getting to me now.”

Billy, who is buried in Newmarket Cemetery, had lived with his parents, his sister, Sheila, and younger brother Michael in Laureate Terrace, in Exning Road.

“He was apparently just an ordinary, fun-loving teenager, with no real idea as to any future ambitions,” said Bill McLernon. “He was probably in line for call-up had he lived.”

Lily Whymer, from Stetchworth, was adamant her aunt’s full name, Ada Lily Barker, should be on the memorial. “She was never known as Ada, she was always called Lily,” she said. “I don’t suppose there is anyone left alive who actually knew her, but even so I felt it was important to have her known as name listed.”

Speaking at Friday’s commemoration about her 22-year-old aunt, Mrs Whymer said: “She was my mother’s youngest sister and she worked in service for Captain Boyd-Rochfort at Freemason Lodge.

“That day she had the afternoon off and she was going to cycle to Stetchworth, where her parents lived, and where my mother was going to see her. But she did not turn up. Later they were called to the temporary morgue in Old Station Road and told they had better steel themselves before they saw her. She looked frighted but she just had a mark on her forehead where she had been hit by falling masonry.

“I was born just after the war and I am Lily, named after my mother’s sister.”

As the memorial plaque was unveiled by mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys, those present laid white roses one for each of the 20 civilians who lost their lives. The ceremony followed a talk and an exhibition about the bombing organised by Sandra Easom, Tony Pringle, and Peter Norman, of Newmarket Local History Society. Displays included photographs taken after the raid and part of the casing of one of the bombs which fell on that afternoon in February 81 years ago.