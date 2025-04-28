A Newmarket-based clinician is on a mission to make hearing care more accessible with her newly launched mobile service, HearWell Ear Care.

Claudia Ferrazzo, a qualified medical professional with a master’s degree in physician associate studies from the University of East Anglia, is registered with the General Medical Council (GMC).

She has further specialised in aural care through TympaHealth, an accredited programme recognised by the British Society of Audiology, which allows her to safely perform ear examinations, microsuction wax removal and hearing assessments.

Claudia Forrazzo from Newmarket who has started an ear care business. Picture: Keith Heppell

“While working in primary care, I regularly saw patients struggling with blocked ears and hearing loss,” said Claudia.

“Many were frustrated to learn that earwax removal was no longer available through the NHS and even more disheartened by the long waiting times – sometimes months – for basic hearing checks.”

She founded HearWell Ear Care to deliver ear and hearing healthcare to people at home, at care homes, workplaces, or other locations.

For more information, call Claudia on 07596 403 698 or go to www.hearwellearcare.com