A council has agreed to press on with a project to improve the look of the area around the town’s clock tower after the scheme had been put on hold due to concerns about the cost.

Members of Newmarket Town Council’s community and leisure services committee gave former councillor Philippa Winter, who is now helping the authority improve the look of the town, the go-ahead to get on with the scheme, which is likely to cost around £44,000.

Planning approval for the scheme was given back in 2018 when Mrs Winter and then town councillor Amy Starkey worked on the project design with award-winning landscape and garden design expert Thomas Hoblyn.

Their proposal was to include seasonal planting, additional trees, shrubs, kerbing and lighting.

“We can’t go on forever looking at the weeds at the clock tower,” said Mrs Winter, “I am very excited about this project and can’t wait to get on with it.”

