The closure of a town’s NatWest branch has moved closer after plans for the removal of its cash machine, night safe and signs were approved.

The bank, in High Street, Newmarket, which is due to close on September 29, had its proposals to West Suffolk Council approved on Tuesday.

Under the plans, it will also ‘make good’ where removals affect the building.

A wall will be reinstated to match the original condition.

Newmarket Town Council voiced no objections.

Planners said as the works seek to restore the shop front to the condition it was before the building’s use as a bank, they would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of the street.

In all, they deemed the plans were acceptable.