Court orders have been placed on three Newmarket shops after they were caught selling illegal tobacco and vapes despite previous warnings.

Orange Shop, in Crown Walk; Newmarket Express, in Wellington Street, and High Street New Market Ltd, in High Street, were told to close for three months following a joint operation by Suffolk Police, Trading Standards and West Suffolk Council.

Each business was warned earlier this year after both illegal tobacco and non-compliant vaping products were sold during tests by Suffolk Trading Standards.

High Street Mini Market was one of three businesses closed in Newmarket for selling illegal vapes. Picture: West Suffolk Council

During a follow-up inspection, all three were again found to be selling the products, while at one shop, sniffer dogs discovered a hideaway used to store more illegal tobacco.

A total of 16,950 packets of illegal tobacco, 14kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco and 4,600 illegal vapes were uncovered from raids at all three shops.

This suggested the ‘persistent sale and distribution of prohibited products’, a spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said.

Orange Shop, another of three businesses closed in Newmarket today. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Inspector Tim Scott, of Suffolk Police, said: “This is a positive outcome to what has been a lengthy, complex and excellent example of multi-agency collaboration.

“This supports the work Police have been doing to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in our new Safer Town Hotspot within Newmarket town centre and also the Clear, Hold, Build multi-agency initiative which has been stamping out organised crime in the town and building a stronger community.”

The closure order was handed to the stores by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court after an appeal by West Suffolk Council.

The operation was supported by Cllr Rachel Hood, from Suffolk County Council.

Newmarket Express was also shut. Picture: West Suffolk Council

She described illegal tobacco products as a blight on the community, which threatened the safety of local children, residents and visitors.

She praised the authorities for their work in shutting the stores down.

She added: “It sends a clear message that the sale of these illegal products in our town will not be tolerated and that residents will be protected from criminality.”

Cllr Donna Higgins, of West Suffolk Council, said: “Today’s court order should act as a warning to any others that we will take action to protect our communities from these harmful, illegal products.

“My thanks to all services who diligently worked towards decisive action to protect the community."