Motorists face diversions on busy road at Six Mile Bottom near Newmarket
Published: 04:30, 28 January 2021
Overnight road closures are planned for the level crossing in London Road at Six Mile Bottom.
Cambridgeshire County Council revealed details of the road traffic order for the works - set to take place sometime between February and August – in a public notice published on this week's Newmarklet Journal.
A diversion will be in place between 8pm and 5am.
