Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Motorists face diversions on busy road at Six Mile Bottom near Newmarket

By Newsdesk Newmarket
-
news@newmarketjournal.co.uk
Published: 04:30, 28 January 2021

Overnight road closures are planned for the level crossing in London Road at Six Mile Bottom.

Cambridgeshire County Council revealed details of the road traffic order for the works - set to take place sometime between February and August – in a public notice published on this week's Newmarklet Journal.

A diversion will be in place between 8pm and 5am.

Public Notices can also be viewed and searched online at http://suffolk.yourlocalnotices.com/

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more Newmarket news

NewmarketTraffic and Travel Newsdesk Newmarket