Overnight road closures are planned for the level crossing in London Road at Six Mile Bottom.

Cambridgeshire County Council revealed details of the road traffic order for the works - set to take place sometime between February and August – in a public notice published on this week's Newmarklet Journal.

A diversion will be in place between 8pm and 5am.

Public Notices can also be viewed and searched online at http://suffolk.yourlocalnotices.com/

