A women's clothing shop has closed its doors after more than a decade of trading in Newmarket.

Roman, which is situated in The Guineas, shut its Newmarket branch on Sunday, but will continue to trade online at www.romanoriginals.co.uk and from its Kings Lynn branch.

"Footfall has been falling ever since the free parking ended, and we know that because we have a footfall counter to track how many are coming in and when," said manager Michelle Banks.

Roman in Newmarket

"We used to get mums with kids popping by but that's slowed down since the parking changed. "Lots of shops are closing and all we're getting is more barber shops. We get money spent on digital signage but I just don't get it.

"We need diversity of shops and we need the voice of businesses in the town to be heard.

"Racing does bring some people in who will stay for the weekend and shop, but since I've been here it's been changing.

"I've been working here at Roman for 11 years and made a lot of friends, and the hardest thing is having them all come in and say how much they'll miss the shop, because we'll miss them too."