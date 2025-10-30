A councillor has claimed a council is being coerced into not having the town’s market in the High Street.

Cllr Andy Drummond made the claim at a Newmarket Town Council meeting on Monday when he accused officers at West Suffolk Council of trying to derail the authority’s efforts to return the market to its original home.

But Cllr Janne Jarvis, who like Cllr Drummond is also a district councillor, dismissed the claim.

Newmarket's market when the stalls were in the town's High Street

“I don’t think any of us are in the business of being coerced,” he said. “My understanding is it is the town councillors who will decide where the market will go. I don’t think there is an agenda here.”

Further discussion on the market’s future was deferred on the instruction of town mayor Cllr Philippa Winter, who told the meeting: “We have made it clear we wanted the market in the High Street but every avenue we have gone down we have been knocked on the head.”

Town and district councillor Kevin Yarrow said: “The High Street is a diversion when the A14 is closed and therein lies the problem.”

After the meeting Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, the district council’s cabinet member for growth, said: “We have been working closely with the town council throughout the review of the Newmarket market. Indeed, the latest proposals made to the town council are joint ones, resulting from a constructive meeting we had in September.

“The idea of returning the market to the High Street has, to date, not proved feasible, mainly due to the costs associated with making a High Street market safe, which is why it has not happened. However, we are happy to continue working with the town council to consider all options.

“Ultimately, our wish is to gain the certainty over the market’s location we all need in order to invest further in its development. We also want to unlock the wider High Street improvements desired by the town council which also require clarity over the long-term location of the market.”