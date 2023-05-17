Collision on Fordham Road in Newmarket close to the A14 causes traffic delays around Waitrose in the the town centre
Published: 11:32, 17 May 2023
A collision between a car and a van, close to a key route, has caused delays for drivers in a Suffolk town.
Police were called to the collision on the A142, Fordham Road in Newmarket at just after 10.30am this morning.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said incident took place close to the Newmarket bypass where Fordham Road links with the A14.
Though there was some damage to the vehicles involved there were no reported injuries.
The spokeswoman added that the police left the scene at 11am – however at 11.30am there will still delays in Newmarket town centre, around Waitrose.