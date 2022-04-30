A man has fulfilled a lifelong ambition of becoming a horse racing commentator, after beating dozens of applicants during a rigorous selection process.

Twenty-six-year-old Alex Fussey, from Newmarket, landed his dream job having started out on his career path by taking an unexpected opportunity to fill in for an announcer at a swimming competition when the scheduled commentator failed to show up.

“I used to do swimming as a teenager and one day the announcer didn’t show, so I stepped forward, picked up the microphone and did my best and I really enjoyed it,” said Alex.

Alex Fussey has been appointed as a racecourse commentator.

“I’ve been trying to build up my experience for the last 10 years, and have taken on studio work and kept myself close to the horse racing scene ever since although, up until this week, I still had to work my day job managing a Boots pharmacy in Brandon.

Alex was hired alongside another candidate, Steven Powell, after a careful selection process by RaceTech Media, in which dozens of applicants submitted recordings and had to provide live commentary over Zoom to impress the technical facilities provider for British horse racing, before the final six were invited to commentate live on a race in Doncaster

“I’m very grateful to be selected and have the chance to fulfill this lifelong ambition,” said Alex, “and I’m excited to get in to the first race because each race is different.

Alex Fussey and Steven Powell were both recruited.

“You have to memorise names, silk colours, form, and have confidence in yourself. You learn very quickly whether you can or can’t do it.

“I’ve always been familiar with horse racing which is a big help, as dad and I often went to watch race days when I was a child, so I got my first taste of racing at a young age and dad has been very supportive of my career goal ever since.”

Alex will take up the microphone for his first familiarisation race where he will be supported by another commentator next month, before heading to Newton Abbot race course, in Devon, to do his first solo race commentary on June 1.

“I won’t be commentating at Newmarket races to begin with as that’s a premier race location and you have to work your way up to that level,” he added.

“But it’s now another goal to aim for.”