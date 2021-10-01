Groups across Newmarket and its surrounding area staged coffee mornings on Friday to raise money and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support.

St Louis Catholic Academy, in Newmarket, Busy Bee Recruitment, in Soham, St Peter’s Church, Snailwell, an Exning residents’ group, West Row village hall and Cambridge Care were among those involved, each raising hundreds of pounds for the charity.

Ina Overy, who is part of the team at Cambridge Care, said: “We raised more than £150, but we still have a collection box so there will be more coming in. We had a good few people in on the day enjoying home-made cakes and a raffle and it was a really nice day for all who came along.”

St Louis Catholic Academy year five pupils with their cakes.

Soham's Busy Bee Recruitment team.

St Louis Catholic Academy, Newmarket.Coffee morning, with pupils holding their own cake sales and teachers Mrs Cat Cox, Bianca Coetzee and Mrs Zoe Burgess having their long hair cut as a fundraiser for Macmillan.

Pam Morter, who helped to arrange a coffee meet at John East Centre with the help of residents from George Gibson Close, in Exning, said: “Our coffee morning held in the John East Centre raised a massive £636 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which is a truly wonderful result.

“The residents of George Gibson Close want to thank everyone who came along and gave their support on Friday.”

Busy Bees Rescruitment, in Soham, had an equally successful day, raising £604.

Cambridge Care's Jasmine Baker, Julie Lake, Ina Overy with owners Barry and Penny Stapleton.

West Row Village Hall.Macmillan coffee morning.

Rachel Labuschagne, who works in marketing for the company and helped with the coffee morning, said: “We ran the morning from 10am to 2pm and had queues out of the door at one point.

“We had cookies, cupcakes and bacon rolls on sale to raise money and a lovely day was had by everyone.”

Sue Blakeley, of St.Louis Catholic Academy, said: “We raised a breath-taking amount to our school Macmillan Coffee Morning appeal.

The money raised by Mrs Cox, Mrs Burgess and Miss Coetzee having their hair cut was £980 plus £155 in gift aid, and school coffee mornings raised £859.89.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket