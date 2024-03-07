A decision by a government minister on whether a massive solar farm can be built on land around villages near Newmarket is expected today.

Residents in Chippenham, Isleham, Freckenham, Fordham, West Row, Worlington, Burwell, Barton Mills, Red Lodge and Snailwell would all be affected if plans submitted by Sunnica Ltd for the 2,700 acre farm acres get the go-ahead from Claire Coutinho, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The development application, which was the subject of several lengthy public inquiries was set to be decided at the start of 2023.

Campaigners opposed to the Sunnica solar farm proposal are asking for one final wave of opposition ahead of the government's decision on the plan

This was later moved to September and then back yet again to December when Ms Coutinho took over the role of Secretary of State from Grant Schapps at the end of August.

In December, on the day her decision was due to be announced, she gave no reason for a postponement of another three months setting a new deadline which expires today.

Dr Catherine Judkins, chairman of the residents’ action group, said she had no reason to doubt that the decision would be handed down today. She said there were three options with the plans being approved, rejected or deferred once again.

The anger of villagers in December is likely to be raised to another level if it is the latter option.

Dr Edward Fordham, a vociferous critic of the plans, said “Enough is enough. It’s make up your mind time Ms Coutinho. The stress on those whose lives have been blighted for over four years is intolerable.”

Isleham Parish Council chairman Richard Ratcliffe said people had been left completely in the dark.

“It is the uncertainty that’s the real issue and that has been the case since Sunnica first came up with this harebrained scheme,” he added.