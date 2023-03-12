A £280,000 project to refurbish Newmarket’s Foley House and expand the services it provides, which got under way two years ago, has been completed.

The building, in Wellington Street, which was once Newmarket Grammar School and is owned by Suffolk County Council, has undergone internal works including the remodelling of rooms within the family hub space, and a suite of new appointment rooms.

Exterior repairs have included the refurbishment of the building’s impressive main gates, which are listed.

As a community hub, it is now home to services including a family hub, Realise Futures, and Suffolk registration services where births, deaths and notices of marriages can be registered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The refurbishment has also allowed Newmarket Citizens Advice to move from a pre-fabricated hut it had occupied since 1987 and was unsuitable for the service’s needs. into the main building.

“We are delighted to be able to be able to share the new offices in Foley House with Suffolk County Council and partners. We have better facilities for our staff, volunteers and clients,” said Carol Eagles, chief executive of Citizens Advice West Suffolk.

One of the services within Foley House is the Family Hub, which continues to grow and expand, including the reintroduction of midwifery services. It offers an array of services, groups and support for children and young people from birth until 19 years old, including health visitor clinics for babies and toddlers and it has now extended its support for young people up to 19-years-old.

And, with the support of the Newmarket Charitable Foundation, Foley House now also offers weekly support to young people who are currently not in education, training or employment.

Newmarket county councillor Rachel Hood, who is responsible for education, SEND and skills, said: “Foley House is a valuable and well-used community asset, which allows residents to access all-manner of support under one roof. Its refurbishment, and other planned improvements, has meant the services on offer have been improved and reach even more people in the town.”