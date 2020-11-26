A community pop-up shop will open up for the first time at the Racing Centre in Newmarket’s Fred Archer Way today.

It is the work of the centre, Newmarket Open Door, the Newmarket Community Network and Jockey Club Racecourses.

“Anyone who is in the situation where they need food or other provisions is welcome,” said John Gillbert, who runs the centre. “They pay £2 for a bag and then can help themselves to anything they need.”

Racing CentreFred Archer Way, John Gilbert Centre Centre and Charles Dore CEO Newmarket Open Door with Newmarket Mayor Michael Jeffreys ahead of launch of Newmarket Community Shop which opens on Thursday. Picture by Mark Westley. (43263271)

Food like pasta, rice, beans, tinned meat as well as fresh bread and fruit and vegetables will be available.

There will also be products like soap, toothpaste, shampoo, tampons and sanitary products available.

The initiative has the backing of Newmarket Town Council and the town’s mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, is the authority’s representative on the Newmarket Community Network.

He joined Mr Gilbert and Charles Dore, of Newmarket Open Door, at the launch of the initiative this week.

The shop will be open every Thursday at 11am and is supported by the foodbank and other partners including Tesco.

