Two lanes of the A14 remain closed today, as an MP called the situation ‘completely unacceptable’.

Lanes one and two – of three – on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 39 at Kentford are shut due to flooding, with intermittent closures since last Thursday.

Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, said motorists were paying the price after A14 upgrades missed the Newmarket junction.

National Highways has been working at the scene on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge due to the flooding which has caused issues since last Thursday.

National Highways said investigations into the flooding were ongoing and there was no predicted timescale for the reopening of the lanes. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

Mr Hancock said: “The situation on the A14 is completely unacceptable and I understand the frustration felt by motorists, given the length of the delays.

“The superb upgrade to the A14 missed out the Newmarket junction and now motorists are paying the price.

Mr Hancock said that the whole A142 junction needed to be upgraded and a better alternative route for traffic than through Newmarket High Street was needed.

Three gulley suckers and two tankers are working in tandem at the scene, with 300,000 litres of water removed since Wednesday.

Anglian Water has been investigating the matter since last Friday to see if the water is coming from its network, which the agency said it is confident it is not.

‘We’ve seen no visible signs of leakage, and our acoustic listening technology and water sampling tests have also confirmed this,” the spokesperson said.

“The key thing is that if we did have a leak of this size, we’d be seeing considerable customer impact and lots of operational alarms. We’re not seeing any of this.”

Anglian Water has not received customer reports of off water or low pressure, which it said confirms the leak is not from its network. Mr Hancock has been contacted the agency to update him on the situation.

Simon Armor, head of scheme delivery for National Highways, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes.

“However, they are facing challenges as the water continues to return after removal. We urge drivers to avoid the area, if possible.”

Lanes one and two remain closed due to the persistent standing water.

Delays are expected this morning.