Concerns have been raised by a councillor and residents in the Studlands area of Newmarket after a section of the town’s watercourse became clogged with rubbish and debris.

Town councillor Julian Ferries reported the litter, and what he described as a strong smell of motor oil coming from the brook to environmental services and West Suffolk Council, and fears that heavy rainfall could spread the problem further downstream.

“There is debris, rubbish and a strong smell of motor oil in the brook at Studlands industrial estate and that raises some serious environmental concerns,” he said.

“There have been numerous sightings of a family of deer in the woods at Studlands, and that brook is likely to be a source of water for them, not to mention the other knock-on effects.

“Why should residents have to put up with this sort of thing? So much of my time as a councillor is wasted on trying to get the most basic of things sorted for residents and this type of issue shouldn’t be left for days and weeks as it has been.

“I have been able to get a meeting arranged with someone representing environmental services for the end of this month, but that’s two weeks away and, as of morning, the rubbish still hasn’t been cleared.”

The Environment Agency responded to enquiries about the issue to say that as the brook was a drainage ditch and not a main watercourse, any clean up of the area would be the responsibility of Suffolk County Council.

Suffolk County Council was approached for comment.