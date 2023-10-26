Food security and the impacts of solar development have been raised by the Suffolk County Council deputy leader in a public letter.

The letter was sent earlier today by Cllr Richard Rout with the Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, as its destination.

It outlined several recommendations to deal with the risk of taking land out of food production to be used for solar developments, as well as their impact on communities and the landscape.

Cllr Richard Rout has raised concerns over food security following plans for a development of a solar farm. Picture: submitted

Cllr Rout drew on the proposals of the Sunnica energy farm which would span 2,500 acres and encroach on several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

He said: “These schemes, like Sunnica, can cover over 2,000 acres so they can encircle villages and change the landscape for 40 years or more.

“Energy security can’t come at the cost of our best quality farmland.”

With similar projects emerging in Bramford and Yaxley, Cllr Rout believes the impacts of these developments are ‘going to be a growing issue of concern’.

One of Cllr Rout’s recommendations proposes that developers should fund independent quality tests of farmland to ‘retain the trust and confidence of communities’.

This is in response to previous projects where developers take tests in places where a field is near a road, thereby skewing the results.

Instead, he says, these tests should be taken ‘in the central’ portion of the land.

Similarly, Cllr Rout called on the Government to pursue ‘at pace’ agri-voltaic trials, areas of land which can be used for both solar panels and agriculture.

In his view, not only would this enable farmers to ‘diversify and adapt their business’, but it would also help guarantee food security, something he thinks should be supported nationally.

He added: “These reforms ensure that we do not tie the hands of future generations.”