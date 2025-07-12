A woman who wants to build a wildlife hospital in a village just outside Newmarket has been given more time by councillors to address concerns about the project.

Sue Stubley, who founded the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Ousden, wants to build the new centre on a 27-acre site at Kirtling to be able to continue to care for a growing number of injured and sick wildlife.

More than 100 letters of support for the project were submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council, but planning officers had said the plan should be refused for reasons including being against the authority’s planning policy as was as outside the village’s development area

Sue Stubley who wants to build the wildlife hospital

The highways authority and the ecology officer objected, along with a neighbour who had serious concerns about the noise and visual harm of the development to the countryside, and that allowing the development to go ahead threatened to set a dangerous precedent for rural expansion.

Angie Curtis, speaking on behalf of the applicant, told members of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday there was a risk Ms Stubley might be forced to close her doors and move away if the new hospital did not go ahead.

She said Ms Stubley had spent years searching for a site to build the hospital and had found nowhere else suitable in the area.

“Contrary to opinions expressed within the reports, this veterinary wildlife hospital plan is well thought out and it is supported by wildlife experts,” she said.

“The hospital has taken over every part of Sue’s life and home. Every year she takes in over 1,000 animals. Alongside hedgehogs this year Sue has treated a leveret, a badger cub, a fox cub, ducks and ducklings, baby birds, baby rabbits, a stoat, an owl and, today, a buzzard.”

She said she recognised there were outstanding questions and concerns about the plans and said they would be more than happy to go away and address all the questions, but claimed they had not been given this option.

Cllr Christine Colbert said she believed wholeheartedly in the type of project proposed as in the past she had had to travel miles to take baby hedgehogs to people who could care for them.

Cllr Julia Huffer’s proposal that the application be deferred for two or three months to give the applicants time to provide the extra information needed to potentially address concerns, was agreed.