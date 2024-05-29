Nick Timothy, the Conservative candidate to become the next MP for West Suffolk, launched his General Election campaign in Haverhill.

Addressing his supporters and activists, Nick talked about his plans to regenerate the high street in Haverhill, his opposition to the proposed Acorn Bioenergy biodigester and his work with government to secure a new rail link between Haverhill and Cambridge.

Nick said: “I always say politicians cannot represent people unless they are listening. So we have been working hard, knocking on doors, delivering leaflets, and surveying tens of thousands of residents in all weathers.

The Conservative General Election candidate for West Suffolk Nick Timothy, centre, launched his campaign in Haverhill alongside supporters and activists

“Which means we are well-prepared for this campaign. And we are fighting a really optimistic and positive campaign, because we have a serious and credible plan for the future.

“If you want to get tough with property developers so we get amenities and new infrastructure when houses are built, and if you want to bring life back to our high streets and town centres, you have to vote for it.

“If you want an MP who will stand up for you against the powerful – as I have, campaigning against the Sunnica application and the biodigester near Haverhill and Withersfield – you have to vote for it.

“If you want an MP who will fight for a rail link between Haverhill and Cambridge, you have to vote for it.”

“If you want a local champion – a truly fresh start for West Suffolk – then vote Conservative on July 4.”

Others due to fight for West Suffolk are Rebecca Denness (Labour), Henry Batchelor (Liberal Democrat), Mark Ereira-Guyer (Green), Katie Parker (Independent), Luke O’Brien (Independent) and Ivan Kinsman (Social Democratic Party).



