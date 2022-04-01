A public consultation has unveiled a series of bold ideas which could reshape the face of Newmarket in the coming years.

The consultation, put forward by The Jockey Club, is being carried out online, but has also been available to visit at the Memorial Hall in the High Street between Monday and Wednesday of this week.

The proposals, which are still in the early concepts and ideas phase currently, include the potential for a cinema in the subscription rooms area of what was formerly the Horseracing Museum.

Amy Starkey at the consultation

The conversion of existing buildings would allow for a three-screen cinema, with a box office, gallery, cafe and lobby area, with space outside for a courtyard and garden.

“I think conceivably, the cinema would be the quickest project we could achieve,” said Amy Starkey, managing director for the east region of The Jockey Club Racecourses.

“We believe that there is a desire there in the local community, as well as The Jockey Club and local authorities to have a cinema in Newmarket. So I think that’s the most achievable in the short term.”

The consultation at the Memorial Hall ran for three days

Other features of the consultation include a new park at the Seven Springs area on the western edge of Newmarket which would be accessible green space, including a community barn or cafe and the housing allocation which has been earmarked for Hamilton Hill could theoretically be moved to Pinewood, off Exning Road, under the plan.

An all-weather training and race facility is proposed for the back of The Flat to increase opportunities for year-round training and the possibility of expanding training facilities to include starter and satellite yards to help newcomers to the industry has also been put forward, along with horse waste recycling facilities to help cut the town’s carbon footprint.

“We want to protect and enhance our town’s position in terms of our global standing in racing, but we also want to develop and deliver plans for the community,” said Ms Starkey.

“Along with a cinema, the introduction of a country park is something we feel there is support for and that could be hugely beneficial to the community.

“This week is about the conversation and gathering meaningful feedback and new ideas. We have Newmarket Academy students coming over later which is great because their future and our children’s future is what will define Newmarket over the long term.

“We want to provide facilities that will enrich their futures and we want a good relationship with the community based on active two-way communication and working out what is best for Newmarket, together.”

Mayor Michael Jefferys said: “It’s a good, achievable vision that helps everyone in Newmarket. I think it’s fabulous, and while I can’t speak for the whole council, I get the feeling that most of our councillors think this is a good idea. There are things there for the town and things there for the horse racing industry.”

To view the concepts and artists impressions and put forward your views, visit the online consulting site at www.letsplayourpart.co.uk which is open until April 22.