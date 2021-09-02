The contents of Landwade Hall in Exning near Newmarket, the former home of philanthropist Simon Gibson, who died earlier this year, will go under the hammer later this month.

Mr Gibson, who was 94, gave away millions of pounds to local and national good causes during his lifetime through his eponymous charitable trust, established in 1975.

Beneficiaries included Newmarket Day Centre, Newmarket Academy, St Martin’s Church in Exning, Exning Primary School, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ely Cathedral and Addenbrooke’s Hospital, as well as endowing the Gibson Music School at King’s School Ely.

Simon Gibson opening a new playground at Exning Primary School in 1999 towards which he had made a generous donation

More than 150 lots from Landwade Hall, the tenure of which passed to Mr Gibson through his father, George, who had inherited the estate from his uncle the shipping millionaire Lord Glanely, will be sold at a fine arts sale organised by auctioneers Cheffins in Cambridge on September 29 and 30.

The lots will include furniture, artwork, and collectibles, with one of the highlights being a hunting scene, November Morning, by Sir Alfred Munnings, which is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

In addition, the original watercolour for the famous print, Once upon a Time, by Charles ‘Snaffles’ Johnson Payne, is set to sell for between £6,000 and £8,000. The sale also includes a series of high value furniture lots including a pair of 19th century cabinets, formerly from Exning House, which was later known as Glanely Rest, which have an estimate of between £3,000 and £5,000.

November Morning by Sir Alfred Munnings which is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000 (50809479)

“Simon Gibson leaves behind a true legacy of philanthropic efforts and was much-loved locally and by many of the members of the Newmarket horseracing fraternity,” said Brett Tryner, director at Cheffins. “This is a fantastic example of a traditional English country house sale, with a wide variety of items, all of which are bound to be of interest for private buyers and collectors. As well as the collection of sporting art on offer, there is also a good selection of quality antique furniture, which was typical of country house style from the late 19th and early 20th century.

“The sale represents a true opportunity for anyone looking for country house antiques as well as for collectors of sporting and equestrian art.”

Mr Gibson was a passionate racehorse owner and was known within the racing world for his enthusiasm for the sport. Winning two Group 1 races, the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2011 at Ascot and the Haydock Sprint Cup in 2012, Society Rock was the best horse to carry the racing colours his owner took over from his great uncle, and was trained in Newmarket by James Fanshawe at Pegasus Stables.

Once Upon a Time by Charles 'Snaffles' Johnson Payne is likely to be one of the most sought after lots (50809497)

His love of racing and Newmarket saw Mr Gibson as one of the key funders of The Newmarket Stallion, the statue at the Stetchworth Toll Roundabout near the town’s July Course which he unveiled in 2000.

