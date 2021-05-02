Plans to build 145 homes for Newmarket racing workers on two sites off the town’s Hamilton Road are still being considered, despite a district councillor claiming part of the controversial proposal had been dropped.

Cllr James Lay told a meeting of Newmarket Town Council that he, together with the town’s other three district councillors, had had a meeting with representatives of the Jockey Club, which put forward the plan.

“I can now tell you that we will not have more housing on Scaltback but a park of about five acres on the land they were going to build the houses on,” he said.

Land adjacent to Drinkwater Close, Newmarket, which formed part of the Jockey Club's original proposals.

That statement came as something of a surprise to the Jockey Club which said it wanted to make it clear that the site was still under consideration.

“The site at Churchill Avenue has an allocation for residential use in the adopted West Suffolk Local Plan,” said a spokesman.

“In 2017 Jockey Club Estates submitted a planning application for racing housing and young people’s accommodation which met with considerable opposition from neighbouring residents.

“At a Newmarket Town Council meeting on October 7, 2019, Jockey Club Estates promised to reconsider all options for the site.

“That process is still under way, having been significantly delayed by the Covid pandemic.”

The spokesman told Suffolk News he did not want residents to be misled and that the Jockey Club was still looking at all its options over the 62 homes and warden-controlled block for 20 young people on land close to Churchill Avenue, and the redevelopment of Philipps Close, to provide 83 new properties.

“It is very important to us that we work with our local community and therefore discussions have been and will be ongoing throughout the local plan process,” he said.

