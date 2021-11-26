Plans to build 145 new homes in Newmarket have been withdrawn, five years after they were first publicly unveiled.

The Jockey Club submitted a planning permission application to West Suffolk Council in 2019 and proposed to build 145 new one, two and three bedroom homes across two sites off Hamilton Road.

Plans included the redevelopment of Philipps Close to provide 83 new homes, and the building of 62 homes on land close to Churchill Avenue. Both sites were already owned by the Jockey Club.

The proposed site, adjacent to Drinkwater Close in Newmarket

They also proposed to build a warden-controlled accommodation for 20 young people on the land near Churchill Avenue.

The plans were controversial amongst residents, many of whom opposed them since their 2016 unveiling.

In May, a district councillor claimed part of the proposal had been dropped, but the Jockey Club denied these claims and said it was still being considered.

On Monday November 15, the decision was made to withdraw the planning application.