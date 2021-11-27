A controversial new £1.5 million purpose-built state of the art training yard on the outskirts of Newmarket has been refused a licence by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Regal Stables, in Kentford, just four miles from the centre of the headquarters of Flat racing, was designed to be a state-of-the-art centre for the preparation, training, or rehabilitation of racehorses with its own canter and lunging facilities.

The site was designated by the local West Suffolk Council to be a racehorse training establishment as part of the creation of Regal Meadows, a high end housing development of over 60 houses on what was formerly the site of the historic Meddler Stud.

Training racehorses is no longer an option for the site.

West Suffolk’s local plan stipulates that as well as the housing, the site had to keep an equine element to it and, in keeping with that, a 20-box yard complete with five-bedroom trainer’s house was one of the first parts of the whole site to be completed.

Potential buyers therefore had to comply with the requirement to be preparing, training, or rehabilitating racehorses. If it were to be used for training or pre-training of racehorses, the development had to be licensed by the BHA but it is understood to have turned down the application.

One issue was with the yet-to-be installed canter track, the bends of which were deemed too tight for racehorses to canter around at speed. As the layout of the site does not allow for any variations to this, the developers are resigned to finding another use for the site.

Regal Stables is currently on sale through agent George Windsor Clive who said: “Regal Stables is a lovely yard but the BHA have told us they won’t license it for training or pre-training unfortunately as the canter track is too sharp for racehorses to use. We’ll have to go back to the developers and see what they want to do with it now but it could be suitable for event horses or even a veterinary practice.”

Back in 2014, the Newmarket Horsemen’s Group described the then proposed racehorse training yard as essentially a sop to the horse racing industry to seek to neutralise its objections to the loss of horse racing industry assets from the Newmarket area.

The original application to develop the 250-acres at Meddler Stud, which had been run by the Leach family for over 80 years was refused by Forest Heath District Council, the then planning authority, but was allowed on appeal.