A convicted murderer is facing the rest of his life behind bars after he dramatically pleaded guilty to stabbing a former Newmarket woman to death.

Shaine March, 47, of Lewisham, was out of prison on licence when he stabbed 32-year-old Alana Odysseos, his pregnant girlfriend, 19 times at her home in Walthamstow, east London after she refused to abort their baby. He is due to be sentenced next week.

He had previously admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and pleaded not guilty to murder at the start of the trial at the Old Bailey. But on Friday he dramatically changed his plea to guilty after a key defence expert said they could not support the idea that the stabbing happened when his responsibility was diminished.

Murdered mother-of-two Alana Odysseos: All she wanted was to be loved

The court had heard that Ms Odysseos, who grew up in Newmarket, had just discovered she was expecting a child with March, a violent and controlling boyfriend who family and friends had urged her to leave but Ms Odysseos said she loved him and that he had promised to change, the court was told.

They were still together on July 22 last year when, in the early hours of the morning, Ms Odysseos was fatally stabbed after having been heard refusing March’s request to have an abortion.

During the evening of last July 21, the court was told Ms Odysseos had messaged her sister that March was ‘acting up’.

Convicted murderer Shaine March

She replied: “Oh sis u deserve so much better x,” to which Ms Odysseos said: “Can’t help who u love but he don’t love any of us.” Ms Oakley told jurors: “Little did she know that hours later, she would be dead.”

Members of the public had rung 999 after finding Ms Odysseos outside her home wearing a nightie and dressing gown and clutching her right side.

Bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her body, she pointed at the defendant standing nearby and shouted: “Shaine stabbed me, he stabbed me. Help, help.”

It can now be revealed March was jailed for life at the age of 21 after fatally stabbing a man in the neck in January 2000. He was convicted of Andre Dummond’s murder at the Old Bailey on July 17, 2000. As a double murderer he could now face a whole life sentence.

According to Ms Odysseos’s father Alan Yates, who had given evidence earlier in the trial, his daughter had grown up in Newmarket.

“She always stood her own,” he said. "She always wanted to be a mother. Motherhood was her greatest aspiration in life."

Prosecuting Louise Oakley told the court Ms Odysseos had told friends in the months before she died that there was trouble in her relationship.

“She divulged that the defendant had destroyed or thrown out all of her daughter’s toys and that they had argued about the fact she had recently discovered she was pregnant,” she said.

“She was someone who had experienced huge personal loss following the death of two partners who were the fathers of her children. She was vulnerable and all she wanted was to be loved.

“She desperately wanted to create a family environment for her two-year-old daughter.”

Judge Mr Justice Murray remanded March in custody to be sentenced on October 31.

The court heard the prosecution would ask the judge to consider imposing a whole life order.

Members of Ms Odysseos’s family had sat in court throughout the trial. On Friday, they witnessed March shouting and swearing in the dock before he entered his guilty plea, bringing the case to a dramatic halt on its seventh day.

They thanked prosecutors and the Metropolitan Police team of investigators before leaving court.

Last year through a social media fund-raising campaign they raised nearly £7,000 to cover the costs of Ms Odysseos’s funeral which was held in her home town of Newmarket, where she is buried in the town’s cemetery next to her grandmother Patricia, to whom she was very close to as a child.

Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, who led the investigation, said after the hearing his thoughts were with Alana’s family.

“Their lives will never be the same after she was so brutally taken away from them,” he said. “March is a cowardly individual who showed absolutely no remorse for Alana or her family. He has finally admitted murder and will rightly face the consequences of his actions.

“This case shows the devastating impact domestic abuse has on victim-survivors, families and communities. I urge anyone who experiences domestic abuse or controlling behaviour to report it to police.”