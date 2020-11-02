The company which owns Coral and Ladbrokes betting shops has announced it expects to lose £34million in profits if a second national lockdown sees its stores close.

Betting group GVC said a lockdown across England would see profits hit by £27million but said the figure could rise if high street branches in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also forced to shut.

The group has branches in Newmarket , Haverhill , Bury St Edmunds , Ipswich , Sudbury , Stowmarket , Lowestoft and Beccles , all of which will have to close under the new rules which come into force on Thursday.

A GVC spokesman said: “The well-being, safety and security of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance to us.

“We are following Government advice in each area of our operations and are enacting contingency plans to minimise the impact on the business.”

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, announced on Saturday night that England would enter a second lockdown on Thursday, with all non-essential shops, restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities to close under December 2.

